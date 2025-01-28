Infosys and Saïd Business School Launch Course for Entrepreneurs on Infosys Springboard

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Oxford, England and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Collaboration aims toempower entrepreneurs and SMEs with the skills needed to thrive in today'sdynamic business landscapeInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and SaïdBusiness School (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sbs.ox.ac.uk%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cf047423e299444ac8e7e08dd0a314791%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638677928963053154%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=TOW3IakR4bbVH3hk0aMAc6uTfjl6YjAxJou7cncnotg%3D&reserved=0) , University of Oxford, one of Europe'sleading entrepreneurial business schools, today announced the launch of the'Springboard StartSmart: Foundations for Entrepreneurs' course. LeveragingInfosys Springboard (https://www.infosys.com/about/springboard/europe.html) ,the free digital learning and reskilling platform, the course is aimed at newentrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The collaboration aims toempower entrepreneurs and SMEs with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive intoday's dynamic business landscape.Through this collaboration, Oxford Saïd's accredited courses will be tailored tothe specific needs of young entrepreneurs empowering them at all stages of theirentrepreneurial journey, from early-stage founders to those considering startingtheir own businesses. The course will aim to democratize the overall learningprocess and equip learners with the knowledge and tools required to embracedigital transformation, apply fundamental business concepts, and leverage thepotential of emerging technologies, including AI tools.Manos Kapterian, Chief Operating Officer at Oxford Saïd , said, "While the UKfosters a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, nearly 60 percentof small British businesses and start-ups face failure within the first threeyears. Providing access to the right tools and mentorship are vital ingredientsto the success of these start-ups. We are pleased to form this collaborationwith Infosys, bringing our world-class business education to even more aspiringentrepreneurs and SMEs, helping them to have a positive impact in theircommunities."Thirumala Arohi, EVP and Head - Education, Training, and Assessment, Infosys ,said, "We are committed to harnessing the collective strength of our technology