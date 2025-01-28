Infosys and Saïd Business School Launch Course for Entrepreneurs on Infosys Springboard
Oxford, England and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Collaboration aims to
empower entrepreneurs and SMEs with the skills needed to thrive in today's
dynamic business landscape
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Saïd
Business School (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F
%2Fwww.sbs.ox.ac.uk%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7Cf047423e299444
ac8e7e08dd0a314791%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C6386779289630531
54%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXa
W4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=TOW3IakR4bbVH3hk0aMAc
6uTfjl6YjAxJou7cncnotg%3D&reserved=0) , University of Oxford, one of Europe's
leading entrepreneurial business schools, today announced the launch of the
'Springboard StartSmart: Foundations for Entrepreneurs' course. Leveraging
Infosys Springboard (https://www.infosys.com/about/springboard/europe.html) ,
the free digital learning and reskilling platform, the course is aimed at new
entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The collaboration aims to
empower entrepreneurs and SMEs with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in
today's dynamic business landscape.
Through this collaboration, Oxford Saïd's accredited courses will be tailored to
the specific needs of young entrepreneurs empowering them at all stages of their
entrepreneurial journey, from early-stage founders to those considering starting
their own businesses. The course will aim to democratize the overall learning
process and equip learners with the knowledge and tools required to embrace
digital transformation, apply fundamental business concepts, and leverage the
potential of emerging technologies, including AI tools.
Manos Kapterian, Chief Operating Officer at Oxford Saïd , said, "While the UK
fosters a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, nearly 60 percent
of small British businesses and start-ups face failure within the first three
years. Providing access to the right tools and mentorship are vital ingredients
to the success of these start-ups. We are pleased to form this collaboration
with Infosys, bringing our world-class business education to even more aspiring
entrepreneurs and SMEs, helping them to have a positive impact in their
communities."
Thirumala Arohi, EVP and Head - Education, Training, and Assessment, Infosys ,
said, "We are committed to harnessing the collective strength of our technology
