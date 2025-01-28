    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys and Saïd Business School Launch Course for Entrepreneurs on Infosys Springboard

    Oxford, England and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Collaboration aims to
    empower entrepreneurs and SMEs with the skills needed to thrive in today's
    dynamic business landscape

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Saïd
    leading entrepreneurial business schools, today announced the launch of the
    'Springboard StartSmart: Foundations for Entrepreneurs' course. Leveraging
    Infosys Springboard (https://www.infosys.com/about/springboard/europe.html) ,
    the free digital learning and reskilling platform, the course is aimed at new
    entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The collaboration aims to
    empower entrepreneurs and SMEs with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in
    today's dynamic business landscape.

    Through this collaboration, Oxford Saïd's accredited courses will be tailored to
    the specific needs of young entrepreneurs empowering them at all stages of their
    entrepreneurial journey, from early-stage founders to those considering starting
    their own businesses. The course will aim to democratize the overall learning
    process and equip learners with the knowledge and tools required to embrace
    digital transformation, apply fundamental business concepts, and leverage the
    potential of emerging technologies, including AI tools.

    Manos Kapterian, Chief Operating Officer at Oxford Saïd , said, "While the UK
    fosters a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, nearly 60 percent
    of small British businesses and start-ups face failure within the first three
    years. Providing access to the right tools and mentorship are vital ingredients
    to the success of these start-ups. We are pleased to form this collaboration
    with Infosys, bringing our world-class business education to even more aspiring
    entrepreneurs and SMEs, helping them to have a positive impact in their
    communities."

    Thirumala Arohi, EVP and Head - Education, Training, and Assessment, Infosys ,
    said, "We are committed to harnessing the collective strength of our technology
