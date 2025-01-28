Messe München now partnering with MWAN to bring IFAT to Saudi Arabia in 2026
Munich (ots) - Messe München is continuing to expand its strong international
presence and will be holding its first trade fair in Saudi Arabia for the first
time in 2026 with IFAT, the world's leading trade fair for environmental
technologies. On Monday, January 27, 2025, a cooperation agreement with the
National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) in Saudi Arabia was formally
ratified. During a ceremony in Riyadh to mark the new cooperation, the CEO of
MWAN, Dr. Abdullah Al Sebaei, and Stefan Rummel, CEO of Messe München, signed
the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of His Excellency Abdurrahman
bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli, Minister of Economy, Water and Agriculture.
Great potential in Saudi Arabia
Through this partnership with MWAN, the global network of IFAT with its 12
successful trade fairs in seven countries, will thus be expanded by a
strategically important new event. The trade fair will be held at the Riyadh
Front Exhibition & Conference Center from January 26 to 28, 2026, and will bring
together the key players in waste, water and various environmental technologies
from the Middle East and North Africa. "Strong and successful international
business also secures the economic future of our trade fairs in Munich," explain
the two CEOs Stefan Rummel and Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer: "We see great potential in
Saudi Arabia and are looking forward to the first IFAT in the Middle East. As
per Dr. Abdullah, MWAN has been leading a major transformation journey of the
sector in Saudi Arabia through extensive regulatory and planning efforts that
fully embody circular economy principles, while creating hundreds of
opportunities for local and global investors, to build an advanced and modern
waste infrastructure over the next decade. This new partnership between MWAN and
Messe München will prove invaluable and will help to tap into new unexplored
markets for environmental technologies in the MENA region.
High investment in sustainable development
For the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the trade fair is an important part of the
government's "Vision 2030" program, through which it is investing more heavily
in the sustainable development of the economy. This offers great growth
potential for environmental technologies and the circular economy. The ambitious
goals include 91% source segregated waste, 79% of waste prepared for recycling
and 90% diversion from landfills by 2040. For the water sector, desalinating
seawater, expanding water networks and building wastewater treatment plants and
associated infrastructure to meet national needs are all being accomplished
while diligently ensuring the sustainable extraction and consumption of this
valuable resource, and protecting the natural environment of the Kingdom.
Contact:
Willi Bock
Company Spokesman
Phone +49 89 949-21112
mailto:willi.bock@messe-muenchen.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/15914/5958907
OTS: Messe München GmbH
