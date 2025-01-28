Messe München now partnering with MWAN to bring IFAT to Saudi Arabia in 2026

Munich (ots) - Messe München is continuing to expand its strong international

presence and will be holding its first trade fair in Saudi Arabia for the first

time in 2026 with IFAT, the world's leading trade fair for environmental

technologies. On Monday, January 27, 2025, a cooperation agreement with the

National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) in Saudi Arabia was formally

ratified. During a ceremony in Riyadh to mark the new cooperation, the CEO of

MWAN, Dr. Abdullah Al Sebaei, and Stefan Rummel, CEO of Messe München, signed

the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of His Excellency Abdurrahman

bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli, Minister of Economy, Water and Agriculture.



Great potential in Saudi Arabia





Through this partnership with MWAN, the global network of IFAT with its 12successful trade fairs in seven countries, will thus be expanded by astrategically important new event. The trade fair will be held at the RiyadhFront Exhibition & Conference Center from January 26 to 28, 2026, and will bringtogether the key players in waste, water and various environmental technologiesfrom the Middle East and North Africa. "Strong and successful internationalbusiness also secures the economic future of our trade fairs in Munich," explainthe two CEOs Stefan Rummel and Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer: "We see great potential inSaudi Arabia and are looking forward to the first IFAT in the Middle East. Asper Dr. Abdullah, MWAN has been leading a major transformation journey of thesector in Saudi Arabia through extensive regulatory and planning efforts thatfully embody circular economy principles, while creating hundreds ofopportunities for local and global investors, to build an advanced and modernwaste infrastructure over the next decade. This new partnership between MWAN andMesse München will prove invaluable and will help to tap into new unexploredmarkets for environmental technologies in the MENA region.High investment in sustainable developmentFor the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the trade fair is an important part of thegovernment's "Vision 2030" program, through which it is investing more heavilyin the sustainable development of the economy. This offers great growthpotential for environmental technologies and the circular economy. The ambitiousgoals include 91% source segregated waste, 79% of waste prepared for recyclingand 90% diversion from landfills by 2040. For the water sector, desalinatingseawater, expanding water networks and building wastewater treatment plants andassociated infrastructure to meet national needs are all being accomplishedwhile diligently ensuring the sustainable extraction and consumption of thisvaluable resource, and protecting the natural environment of the Kingdom.Contact:Willi BockCompany SpokesmanPhone +49 89 949-21112mailto:willi.bock@messe-muenchen.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/15914/5958907OTS: Messe München GmbH