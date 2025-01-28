    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Messe München now partnering with MWAN to bring IFAT to Saudi Arabia in 2026

    Munich (ots) - Messe München is continuing to expand its strong international
    presence and will be holding its first trade fair in Saudi Arabia for the first
    time in 2026 with IFAT, the world's leading trade fair for environmental
    technologies. On Monday, January 27, 2025, a cooperation agreement with the
    National Center for Waste Management (MWAN) in Saudi Arabia was formally
    ratified. During a ceremony in Riyadh to mark the new cooperation, the CEO of
    MWAN, Dr. Abdullah Al Sebaei, and Stefan Rummel, CEO of Messe München, signed
    the Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of His Excellency Abdurrahman
    bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Fadhli, Minister of Economy, Water and Agriculture.

    Great potential in Saudi Arabia

    Through this partnership with MWAN, the global network of IFAT with its 12
    successful trade fairs in seven countries, will thus be expanded by a
    strategically important new event. The trade fair will be held at the Riyadh
    Front Exhibition & Conference Center from January 26 to 28, 2026, and will bring
    together the key players in waste, water and various environmental technologies
    from the Middle East and North Africa. "Strong and successful international
    business also secures the economic future of our trade fairs in Munich," explain
    the two CEOs Stefan Rummel and Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer: "We see great potential in
    Saudi Arabia and are looking forward to the first IFAT in the Middle East. As
    per Dr. Abdullah, MWAN has been leading a major transformation journey of the
    sector in Saudi Arabia through extensive regulatory and planning efforts that
    fully embody circular economy principles, while creating hundreds of
    opportunities for local and global investors, to build an advanced and modern
    waste infrastructure over the next decade. This new partnership between MWAN and
    Messe München will prove invaluable and will help to tap into new unexplored
    markets for environmental technologies in the MENA region.

    High investment in sustainable development

    For the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the trade fair is an important part of the
    government's "Vision 2030" program, through which it is investing more heavily
    in the sustainable development of the economy. This offers great growth
    potential for environmental technologies and the circular economy. The ambitious
    goals include 91% source segregated waste, 79% of waste prepared for recycling
    and 90% diversion from landfills by 2040. For the water sector, desalinating
    seawater, expanding water networks and building wastewater treatment plants and
    associated infrastructure to meet national needs are all being accomplished
    while diligently ensuring the sustainable extraction and consumption of this
    valuable resource, and protecting the natural environment of the Kingdom.

    Contact:

    Willi Bock
    Company Spokesman
    Phone +49 89 949-21112
    mailto:willi.bock@messe-muenchen.de

