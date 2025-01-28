DATAGROUP Unveils 2023/24 Financials, Proposes €1 Dividend/Share

DATAGROUP SE published audited consolidated financial statements for 2023/2024, confirming preliminary figures from November 2024.

Revenue grew by 6.0% to EUR 527.6m, reaching the upper end of the guidance range.

Management proposed a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share, down from EUR 1.50 the previous year.

Net profit for the year was EUR 26.1m, lower than the previous year's EUR 28.3m, due to higher borrowing costs.

The company achieved new customer orders and contract expansions worth around EUR 50m in future annual revenue.

DATAGROUP's specific outlook for 2024/2025 will be announced at the Annual General Meeting on March 18, 2025.

The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 43,58EUR and was up +1,57 % compared with the previous day.






