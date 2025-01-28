DATAGROUP Unveils 2023/24 Financials, Proposes €1 Dividend/Share
DATAGROUP SE's latest financial results reveal a robust revenue increase and strategic growth, despite challenges impacting net profit.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- DATAGROUP SE published audited consolidated financial statements for 2023/2024, confirming preliminary figures from November 2024.
- Revenue grew by 6.0% to EUR 527.6m, reaching the upper end of the guidance range.
- Management proposed a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share, down from EUR 1.50 the previous year.
- Net profit for the year was EUR 26.1m, lower than the previous year's EUR 28.3m, due to higher borrowing costs.
- The company achieved new customer orders and contract expansions worth around EUR 50m in future annual revenue.
- DATAGROUP's specific outlook for 2024/2025 will be announced at the Annual General Meeting on March 18, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at DATAGROUP is on 28.01.2025.
The price of DATAGROUP at the time of the news was 43,58EUR and was up +1,57 % compared with the previous day.
