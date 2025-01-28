Lyfegen and EVERSANA Collaborate to Revolutionize Drug Pricing and Access with AI-Driven Insights
Basel, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Lyfegen (https://www.lyfegen.com/) , a
global innovator in drug market access, pricing, and rebate management, has
announced a transformative collaboration with EVERSANA
(http://www.eversana.com/) ®, a leading provider of global commercial services
to the life sciences industry, to revolutionize drug pricing and access through
artificial intelligence-driven insights.
By combining data and information from the global pricing and market access
platform, NAVLIN by EVERSANA (https://www.navlin.com/) ®, with Lyfegen's Public
Drug Agreement Library , the two organizations will harness cutting-edge AI to
empower market access and pricing professionals with actionable insights. The
joint agreement marks a key step in tackling rising drug costs and improving
patient access globally.
Simplifying Complexity with AI
Drug pricing and access are increasingly difficult to navigate, with healthcare
payers and pharmaceutical companies facing inefficiencies, missed opportunities,
and delays in delivering therapies to patients.
The collaboration combines two leading platforms to address these challenges:
- NAVLIN by EVERSANA : The industry's most comprehensive platform, delivers
real-time access to global price and access data across 100+ countries and 50+
HTA bodies.
- Lyfegen's Public Drug Agreement Library : A repository of over 7,000 public
pricing agreements, providing real-world strategies to guide smarter
decisions.
Together, these tools deliver a 360-degree view of pricing trends and access
frameworks, enhanced by AI-driven capabilities. This integration helps users:
- Efficiently link Public Drug Agreements and Price & Access Data in one
environment.
- Discover agreements tailored to specific market needs.
- Streamline decision-making using predictive analytics.
- Quickly adapt to changing market trends and regulations.
Driving Smarter and Fairer Decisions
Together, Lyfegen and EVERSANA will empower market access teams to make smarter,
faster, and more equitable decisions. By combining AI-driven insights with
robust data, payers and pharmaceutical companies can reduce inefficiencies and
ensure patients receive timely access to life-saving therapies.
"Together with Lyfegen we can harness the power of AI to address one of the
biggest challenges in healthcare - helping patients get timely access to
life-saving medicines," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "By uniting our expertise
and our global pricing innovations, we have the opportunity to deliver a
