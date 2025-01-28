Lyfegen and EVERSANA Collaborate to Revolutionize Drug Pricing and Access with AI-Driven Insights

Basel, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Lyfegen (https://www.lyfegen.com/) , a

global innovator in drug market access, pricing, and rebate management, has

announced a transformative collaboration with EVERSANA

(http://www.eversana.com/) ®, a leading provider of global commercial services

to the life sciences industry, to revolutionize drug pricing and access through

artificial intelligence-driven insights.



By combining data and information from the global pricing and market access

platform, NAVLIN by EVERSANA (https://www.navlin.com/) ®, with Lyfegen's Public

Drug Agreement Library , the two organizations will harness cutting-edge AI to

empower market access and pricing professionals with actionable insights. The

joint agreement marks a key step in tackling rising drug costs and improving

patient access globally.





Simplifying Complexity with AIDrug pricing and access are increasingly difficult to navigate, with healthcarepayers and pharmaceutical companies facing inefficiencies, missed opportunities,and delays in delivering therapies to patients.The collaboration combines two leading platforms to address these challenges:- NAVLIN by EVERSANA : The industry's most comprehensive platform, deliversreal-time access to global price and access data across 100+ countries and 50+HTA bodies.- Lyfegen's Public Drug Agreement Library : A repository of over 7,000 publicpricing agreements, providing real-world strategies to guide smarterdecisions.Together, these tools deliver a 360-degree view of pricing trends and accessframeworks, enhanced by AI-driven capabilities. This integration helps users:- Efficiently link Public Drug Agreements and Price & Access Data in oneenvironment.- Discover agreements tailored to specific market needs.- Streamline decision-making using predictive analytics.- Quickly adapt to changing market trends and regulations.Driving Smarter and Fairer DecisionsTogether, Lyfegen and EVERSANA will empower market access teams to make smarter,faster, and more equitable decisions. By combining AI-driven insights withrobust data, payers and pharmaceutical companies can reduce inefficiencies andensure patients receive timely access to life-saving therapies."Together with Lyfegen we can harness the power of AI to address one of thebiggest challenges in healthcare - helping patients get timely access tolife-saving medicines," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "By uniting our expertiseand our global pricing innovations, we have the opportunity to deliver a