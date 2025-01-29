Lonza's 2024: Solid Sales & Strong 29% CORE EBITDA Margin
Lonza's 2024 results reveal robust sales and strategic shifts, with a focus on CDMO growth and a planned exit from CHI.
- Lonza reported CHF 6.6 billion in sales for 2024, with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.9 billion and a margin of 29.0%.
- The CDMO business showed strong performance, while Capsules & Health Ingredients (CHI) faced market challenges.
- Lonza plans to maintain a dividend of CHF 4.00 per share and expects significant growth in the CDMO business in 2025.
- The company announced its One Lonza strategy, aiming to focus on CDMO and exit the CHI business.
- Lonza made progress on ESG commitments, with 50% of electricity from renewable sources.
- A share buyback program of up to CHF 2 billion is ongoing, with CHF 1.7 billion repurchased by the end of 2024.
