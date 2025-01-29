    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    RENK Group AG: Sneak Peek at 2024's Impressive Results!

    RENK Group AG's outstanding Q4/24 performance and record FY 2024 results highlight their strategic prowess and market strength, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

    RENK Group AG: Sneak Peek at 2024's Impressive Results!
    Foto: Stefan Puchner - picture alliance/dpa
    • RENK Group AG reported a very strong Q4/24 and record results for FY 2024.
    • Order intake reached a record level of €1.4 billion for the full year, with a 60% increase in Q4/24.
    • Full-year revenue was €1.1 billion, with a 33% increase in Q4/24, meeting the FY 2024 guidance.
    • Adjusted EBIT for the full year was €189 million, a 26% increase from the previous year, and at the upper end of the FY 2024 guidance.
    • RENK's growth was driven by positive conditions in the defense market segment, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x.
    • The preliminary results show that RENK's adjusted EBIT exceeded the market consensus of €181.3 million as of November 25, 2024.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.369,43PKT (+0,59 %).


    RENK Group

    +3,21 %
    +0,90 %
    +24,54 %
    +17,15 %
    +43,55 %
    ISIN:DE000RENK730WKN:RENK73





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    RENK Group AG: Sneak Peek at 2024's Impressive Results! RENK Group AG's outstanding Q4/24 performance and record FY 2024 results highlight their strategic prowess and market strength, setting new benchmarks in the industry.