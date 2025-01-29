RENK Group AG: Sneak Peek at 2024's Impressive Results!
RENK Group AG's outstanding Q4/24 performance and record FY 2024 results highlight their strategic prowess and market strength, setting new benchmarks in the industry.
- RENK Group AG reported a very strong Q4/24 and record results for FY 2024.
- Order intake reached a record level of €1.4 billion for the full year, with a 60% increase in Q4/24.
- Full-year revenue was €1.1 billion, with a 33% increase in Q4/24, meeting the FY 2024 guidance.
- Adjusted EBIT for the full year was €189 million, a 26% increase from the previous year, and at the upper end of the FY 2024 guidance.
- RENK's growth was driven by positive conditions in the defense market segment, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x.
- The preliminary results show that RENK's adjusted EBIT exceeded the market consensus of €181.3 million as of November 25, 2024.
