mVISE AG: Debt-Free Future Ahead!
mVISE AG is on the brink of a financial transformation, set to eliminate bank liabilities by early 2025. This ambitious move is spearheaded by Finanzhaus Main Tauber GmbH and a consortium of investors. The strategic refinancing promises to bolster mVISE AG's equity, paving the way for a robust future.
- mVISE AG will be free of bank liabilities as of January 31, 2025, due to a refinancing transaction led by Finanzhaus Main Tauber GmbH (FHMT).
- A consortium of investors has assumed all of mVISE AG's bank liabilities, indicating a significant financial restructuring.
- The consortium, represented by Mr. Stefan Träumer on the Supervisory Board, currently holds about 2% of mVISE AG's shares and plans to increase this stake.
- The debt rescheduling is expected to strengthen mVISE AG's equity, marking a positive step for the company's future.
- The consortium's involvement reflects confidence in mVISE AG's successful restructuring and ongoing transformation of its business model.
- The announcement is classified as inside information under Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Statements.", at mVISE is on 03.03.2025.
+9,93 %
0,00 %
+9,49 %
-33,63 %
-56,20 %
-77,27 %
-89,58 %
-76,21 %
-96,68 %
ISIN:DE0006204589WKN:620458
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte