Nordic Bonds Hit Record Highs in 2024 on Global Demand Boom
In 2024, the Nordic High Yield bond market shattered records, reaching an unprecedented €17.9 billion in issuance. Driven by strong international demand and favorable conditions, the market's performance was nothing short of remarkable. The market's internationalization surged, with non-Nordic issuers and investors playing pivotal roles. This robust growth paints a promising picture for 2025, buoyed by steady demand and a supportive rate environment.
- The Nordic High Yield bond market set a new record in 2024 with a total issuance volume of €17.9 billion, surpassing the previous record by €2.2 billion.
- Strong international demand and favorable market conditions drove the market's robust performance, with Nordic HY spreads tightening by 118 basis points.
- The internationalisation of the Nordic HY market accelerated, with non-Nordic issuers accounting for 44% of total issuance and non-Nordic investors making up 60% of allocated capital.
- German issuers increasingly adopted the Nordic HY format, with 14 transactions totaling €1.3 billion in 2024, and more than 80% of primary volume in the German SME bond market issued in this format.
- Pareto Securities maintained its market leadership with a 30% overall market share in Nordic HY bonds, and even higher shares for EUR-denominated bonds and private equity-backed transactions.
- The strong performance in 2024 sets a positive outlook for 2025, with continued demand expected, supported by steady fund inflows, solid HY fund performance, and a favorable rate environment.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.