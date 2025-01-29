E-Fuel producer INERATEC has received a funding commitment of EUR70 million from the European Investment Bank and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst (FOTO)
Karlsruhe, Germany (ots) -
- Capital injection will support the development of Europe's first e-Fuel plant
to date and further research and development of INERATEC`s e-Fuels.
- INERATEC's e-Fuels will support compliance with EU mandates to reduce CO2
emission from aviation by blending conventional aviation fuel with synthetic
aviation kerosene.
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst have
committed a EUR70 million funding package through the EU-Catalyst Partnership to
INERATEC, a Germany based e-fuel company. The EIB is providing a
venture-debt-loan, backed by the EU`s InvestEU-programme, while Breakthrough
Energy Catalyst has committed to provide a grant, subject to the satisfaction of
certain funding conditions. The package will support INERATEC's carbon neutral
e-Fuel production plant in Frankfurt, as well as further research and
development. The Frankfurt plant is set to be the Europe's largest when it opens
in 2025.
Long term market growth expected for e-SAF and e-Fuels
E-fuel production uses biogenic CO2 and green hydrogen to produce synthetic
fuels and chemicals that are carbon neutral or close to carbon neutral when
used. They have significant potential in hard-to-decarbonize sectors such as
aviation, where commercial demand is underpinned by clear regulation. Therefore,
long-term market growth can be expected.
The EU's ReFuelEU Aviation regulation requires that aviation fuel suppliers
provide jet-fuel with 1.2% minimum synthetic fuel content by 2030, rising to 35%
in 2050. Based in Karlsruhe, Germany, INERATEC is well placed for this growing
market, offering an efficient, scalable and modular plant design.
INERATEC'S Frankfurt plant will produce up to 2,500 tons of e-fuels and
e-chemicals, including e-sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF). The plant will also
incorporate an upgrading facility, enabling the e-crude oil to be refined on
site into certifiable, ready-to-use sustainable aviation fuel. The fuel will
support compliance with the EU's synthetic aviation fuel mandate.
INERATEC's Frankfurt plant to show e-Fuel production is possible at scale
INERATEC CEO Tim Boeltken said: "INERATEC's Frankfurt production plant will show
that e-fuel production is no longer a technological concept but a scalable
reality. Reliable production of certifiable e-SAF is possible in the near-term -
at commercial scale, that will be a breakthrough for sustainable aviation. The
funding commitment from EIB and Breakthrough Energy Catalyst is a sign of strong
