Gurit Holding Hits CHF 431.7M Sales, Advances Strategy in 2024
Gurit Holding AG navigates a challenging year with a 6.1% sales dip, driven by wind segment struggles, while marine and industrial sectors show promise amid strategic realignments.
- Gurit Holding AG reported preliminary net sales of CHF 431.7 million for the full year 2024, a decrease of 6.1% compared to the previous year.
- The decline in sales was primarily due to lower net sales in the wind materials segment, which recorded CHF 285.6 million, down 3.4% at constant exchange rates.
- The marine and industrial segments showed growth, with net sales of CHF 101.2 million, an increase of 1.6% at constant exchange rates.
- Gurit is undergoing a strategic realignment to strengthen its position in the wind market and enhance its operations in marine and industrial sectors.
- The company plans to close its PET production plant in Italy and divest its PET preparation plant in Carmignano di Brenta as part of its restructuring efforts.
- Gurit aims for a mid-term target of a double-digit operating profit margin and expects an adjusted operating profit margin of 6.0% to 7.0% for 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Gurit Holding is on 03.03.2025.
