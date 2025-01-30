Unveiling Q4 2024: Discover the Results!
ABB has shattered its financial records in 2024, showcasing remarkable growth and a promising future. With soaring revenues and a robust operational EBITA, the company eyes continued success into 2025.
- ABB reported record-high revenues and operational EBITA for 2024, with a positive outlook for 2025.
- Q4 2024 orders increased by 6% to $8.1 billion, and revenues grew by 4% to $8.6 billion.
- Full-year 2024 orders remained stable at $33.7 billion, while revenues increased by 2% to $32.9 billion.
- Operational EBITA margin for 2024 was 18.1%, with a basic EPS increase of 6% to $2.13.
- ABB plans a dividend proposal of CHF 0.90 per share and a new share buyback program of up to $1.5 billion.
- The company anticipates mid-single-digit revenue growth and stable operational EBITA margin for 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ABB is on 30.01.2025.
