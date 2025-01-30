Mister Spex Hits 2% Growth, Confirms Guidance in German Market

Mister Spex reported a 2% like-for-like growth in its core German market for 2024.

Net revenue for 2024 declined by 3% to approximately €216 million, mainly due to international store closures.

The adjusted EBITDA margin remained within the guidance range of +1% to -4%.

The average order value (AOV) for prescription glasses increased by 12% year-over-year.

Mister Spex launched the SpexFocus transformation program, impacting the second half of 2024, with significant progress in transformation initiatives.

The cash balance at the end of 2024 exceeded €70 million, and the outlook for 2025 will be published on March 27, 2025.

