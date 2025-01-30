Mister Spex Hits 2% Growth, Confirms Guidance in German Market
Mister Spex showed resilience in 2024, growing in Germany despite revenue dips from international closures, and is set for a promising 2025 with a strong cash reserve and strategic initiatives.
- Mister Spex reported a 2% like-for-like growth in its core German market for 2024.
- Net revenue for 2024 declined by 3% to approximately €216 million, mainly due to international store closures.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin remained within the guidance range of +1% to -4%.
- The average order value (AOV) for prescription glasses increased by 12% year-over-year.
- Mister Spex launched the SpexFocus transformation program, impacting the second half of 2024, with significant progress in transformation initiatives.
- The cash balance at the end of 2024 exceeded €70 million, and the outlook for 2025 will be published on March 27, 2025.
The next important date, FY 2024 Annual Report, at Mister Spex is on 27.03.2025.
The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,6050EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,6500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,80 % since publication.
+2,80 %
-3,46 %
-2,43 %
-27,87 %
-51,55 %
-84,27 %
-93,43 %
ISIN:DE000A3CSAE2WKN:A3CSAE
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte