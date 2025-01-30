Hapag-Lloyd's 2024 Business Figures: A Sneak Peek Revealed!
Hapag-Lloyd sails into 2024 with robust financial winds, boasting a Group EBITDA of USD 5 billion and a transport volume surge of 5%.
Foto: Marcus Brandt - dpa
- Hapag-Lloyd reported a Group EBITDA of USD 5.0 billion and EBIT of USD 2.8 billion for the 2024 financial year, both slightly higher than in 2023.
- Transport volume increased by 5% to 12.5 million TEU, despite challenges such as rerouting due to security issues in the Red Sea.
- Average freight rate remained stable at USD 1,492/TEU, comparable to the previous year's rate of USD 1,500/TEU.
- Revenues rose to USD 20.7 billion, driven by stronger demand for container transport.
- Hapag-Lloyd plans to publish its audited 2024 Annual Report and outlook for 2025 on March 20, 2025.
- The company operates a fleet of 292 container ships with a total capacity of 2.3 million TEU and has around 13,700 employees across 399 offices in 139 countries.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Hapag-Lloyd is on 20.03.2025.
The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 135,15EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.
-0,07 %
+1,01 %
-11,98 %
-17,08 %
-12,09 %
-49,00 %
+83,27 %
+457,62 %
ISIN:DE000HLAG475WKN:HLAG47
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte