Hapag-Lloyd's 2024 Business Figures: A Sneak Peek Revealed!

Hapag-Lloyd reported a Group EBITDA of USD 5.0 billion and EBIT of USD 2.8 billion for the 2024 financial year, both slightly higher than in 2023.

Transport volume increased by 5% to 12.5 million TEU, despite challenges such as rerouting due to security issues in the Red Sea.

Average freight rate remained stable at USD 1,492/TEU, comparable to the previous year's rate of USD 1,500/TEU.

Revenues rose to USD 20.7 billion, driven by stronger demand for container transport.

Hapag-Lloyd plans to publish its audited 2024 Annual Report and outlook for 2025 on March 20, 2025.

The company operates a fleet of 292 container ships with a total capacity of 2.3 million TEU and has around 13,700 employees across 399 offices in 139 countries.

The price of Hapag-Lloyd at the time of the news was 135,15EUR and was down -0,07 % compared with the previous day.






