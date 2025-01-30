Symrise Soars: 2024 Sales Surge with Profitability Boost

Symrise achieved significant sales growth in 2024, with group sales increasing by 5.7% to approximately €5 billion, and organic growth of 8.7%.

EBITDA rose to €1,033 million, up from €903 million in 2023, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 20.7%.

Net income increased by 40.5% to €478 million, with earnings per share rising to €3.42 from €2.44 in the previous year.

The company confirmed its mid-term targets for 2028, aiming for organic growth of 5-7% (CAGR) and an EBITDA margin of 21-23%.

Operating cash flow improved significantly to €895 million, with a business free cash flow of €680 million, reflecting strong internal performance.

The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment saw organic sales growth of 7.8%, while the Scent & Care segment achieved 10.2% organic sales growth, highlighting robust performance across regions.

The next important date, The translation of "Unternehmens- und Finanzbericht 2024" to English is "Corporate and Financial Report 2024.", at Symrise is on 27.03.2025.

The price of Symrise at the time of the news was 103,00EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 21.632,50PKT (-0,09 %).





