Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo: Updated FY2024 Financial Forecast Announced

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has revised its forecast for FY2024, expecting revenue to increase to JPY 4,590 billion, a 2.5% rise from the previous forecast.

The revised forecast includes an increase in operating profit to JPY 344 billion, a 29.8% rise, mainly due to slower generic erosion of VYVANSE in the U.S. and R&D savings.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company is expected to increase by 73.5% to JPY 118 billion, with profit before tax rising by 74.2% to JPY 162 billion.

Reported earnings per share (EPS) is projected to be JPY 74.68, a 73.5% increase, while Core EPS is expected to be JPY 507, an 11.0% increase.

Takeda's management guidance for FY2024 includes a low-single-digit percentage increase in Core Revenue and Core Operating Profit, with Core EPS expected to be flat to slightly declining.

The forecast revisions are attributed to favorable changes in foreign exchange rate assumptions and business momentum, alongside adjustments in accounting processes for foreign currency impacts on inventories.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo is on 30.01.2025.

The price of Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo at the time of the news was 26,16EUR and was up +2,87 % compared with the previous day.






