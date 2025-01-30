KSB Vz.: Sneak Peek at 2024's Provisional Figures!
KSB Group celebrated a stellar 2024, marking a milestone with significant growth in order intake and sales revenue, positioning itself for an even brighter 2025.
- KSB Group achieved a record year in 2024 with a 5.2% increase in order intake to €3.1 billion and sales revenue rising by 5.2% to almost €3.0 billion.
- The company's EBIT is expected to be at the upper end of the forecast range of €210 million to €245 million for 2024.
- Significant growth was seen in the KSB SupremeServ Segment, with a 5.8% increase in order intake, and the Valves Segment, with a 10.3% increase in sales revenue.
- The Pumps Segment saw a 5.2% increase in order intake, driven by major orders in the Energy and Water Market Areas, while the Mining Market Area experienced a 19.2% decline.
- KSB's order intake outside of Europe increased by 7.4%, and sales revenue outside of Europe grew by 8.5%.
- KSB aims to further increase order intake, sales revenue, and EBIT in the 2025 financial year compared to 2024.
The next important date, Press release on the corporate/annual financial statements, at KSB Vz. is on 30.01.2025.
The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 635,00EUR and was up +0,79 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.397,54PKT (+0,30 %).
+1,59 %
+2,27 %
+4,64 %
+6,76 %
+6,40 %
+71,27 %
+109,97 %
+101,27 %
+41,91 %
ISIN:DE0006292030WKN:629203
