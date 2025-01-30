KSB Vz.: Sneak Peek at 2024's Provisional Figures!

KSB Group achieved a record year in 2024 with a 5.2% increase in order intake to €3.1 billion and sales revenue rising by 5.2% to almost €3.0 billion.

The company's EBIT is expected to be at the upper end of the forecast range of €210 million to €245 million for 2024.

Significant growth was seen in the KSB SupremeServ Segment, with a 5.8% increase in order intake, and the Valves Segment, with a 10.3% increase in sales revenue.

The Pumps Segment saw a 5.2% increase in order intake, driven by major orders in the Energy and Water Market Areas, while the Mining Market Area experienced a 19.2% decline.

KSB's order intake outside of Europe increased by 7.4%, and sales revenue outside of Europe grew by 8.5%.

KSB aims to further increase order intake, sales revenue, and EBIT in the 2025 financial year compared to 2024.

