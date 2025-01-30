45 0 Kommentare Court Grants 3-Month Extension to Brödernas Group (16 BROD 27 PIK)

The Stockholm District Court has granted Brödernas Group AB a crucial three-month extension for its restructuring, setting a new deadline for April 17, 2025. This extension also benefits other group companies, with CEO Richard Forsshéll at the helm, ensuring a smooth transition. The announcement, shared by EQS News and sanctioned by the Financial Conduct Authority, underscores the strategic importance of this extension. Brödernas Group AB, listed on Frankfurt's Regulated Unofficial Market, continues to navigate its financial landscape with ISIN NO0013250597.

