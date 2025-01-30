Court Grants 3-Month Extension to Brödernas Group (16 BROD 27 PIK)
The Stockholm District Court has granted Brödernas Group AB a crucial three-month extension for its restructuring, setting a new deadline for April 17, 2025. This extension also benefits other group companies, with CEO Richard Forsshéll at the helm, ensuring a smooth transition. The announcement, shared by EQS News and sanctioned by the Financial Conduct Authority, underscores the strategic importance of this extension. Brödernas Group AB, listed on Frankfurt's Regulated Unofficial Market, continues to navigate its financial landscape with ISIN NO0013250597.
- The Stockholm District Court has approved Brödernas Group AB's request for a three-month extension of its company restructuring.
- The new deadline for the restructuring is set for April 17, 2025, unless completed earlier.
- The extension also applies to other group companies undergoing restructuring, as approved by relevant district courts.
- Richard Forsshéll is the CEO of Brödernas Group AB and can be contacted for further information.
- The announcement was disseminated by EQS News, a service of EQS Group, and is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.
- Brödernas Group AB is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, with ISIN NO0013250597.
