MeVis Unveils 2023/24 Results & 2024/25 Outlook with EUR/USD Insights

    In a year marked by slight fluctuations, the fiscal results reveal a nuanced financial landscape. Revenues reached €17.0 million, showing a modest dip from the prior year's €17.3 million. EBIT stood at €3.5 million, reflecting a 21% margin, slightly down from 23%. Profit after tax was €4.6 million, with a 27% margin, compared to 28% the previous year. Looking ahead, revenues are expected to rise slightly, with EBIT projected between €3.5 million and €4.0 million. The half-year financial report is set for release on May 27, 2025.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Revenues for fiscal year 2023/2024 amounted to €17.0 million, a slight decrease from €17.3 million in the previous year.
    • EBIT was reported at €3.5 million, resulting in a 21% margin, down from 23% the previous year.
    • Profit after tax for the year was €4.6 million, reflecting a 27% margin, compared to €4.9 million (28% margin) in 2022/2023.
    • The forecast for fiscal year 2024/2025 anticipates a slight increase in revenues to between €17.0 million and €17.5 million.
    • Expected EBIT for 2024/2025 is projected to be between €3.5 million and €4.0 million, supported by stable revenues and controlled staff costs.
    • The half-year financial report for fiscal year 2024/2025 is scheduled for publication on May 27, 2025.

    The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,03950USD and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,03957USD this corresponds to a plus of +0,01 % since publication.


