45 0 Kommentare MeVis Unveils 2023/24 Results & 2024/25 Outlook with EUR/USD Insights

In a year marked by slight fluctuations, the fiscal results reveal a nuanced financial landscape. Revenues reached €17.0 million, showing a modest dip from the prior year's €17.3 million. EBIT stood at €3.5 million, reflecting a 21% margin, slightly down from 23%. Profit after tax was €4.6 million, with a 27% margin, compared to 28% the previous year. Looking ahead, revenues are expected to rise slightly, with EBIT projected between €3.5 million and €4.0 million. The half-year financial report is set for release on May 27, 2025.

wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.

