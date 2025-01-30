Besonders beachtet!
Comcast (A) - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 30.01.2025
Mit einer Performance von -13,47 % musste die Comcast (A) Aktie an diesem Handelstag, bisher deutliche Verluste hinnehmen.
Mit dem heutigen Kursrückgang setzt sich der Abwärtstrend der letzten Monate fort. Aktionäre von Comcast (A) mussten in den letzten drei Monaten Verluste von -7,41 % hinnehmen.
Der US Tech 100 hingegen, ist weniger volatil und hat sich heute nur um -0,24 % geändert.
Börsenstart USA - 30.01. - US Tech 100 stark +0,68 %
Zum Start in den Börsentag zeigen die amerikanischen Indizes ein zumeist freundliches Bild.
Comcast Increases Dividend and Share Repurchase Authorization
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) announced today that it increased its dividend by $0.08, or 6.5% year-over-year, to $1.32 per share on an annualized basis for 2025. In accordance with the increase, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly …
Comcast Reports 4th Quarter 2024 Results
Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. “We had the best financial performance in our company’s 60-year history with record revenue, EBITDA and EPS along with significant free cash flow," …