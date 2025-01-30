AGA Surges: iBoxx GBP 7-10 Sees Rising Deal Activity
Apax Global Alpha is at a pivotal moment, marked by a surge in deal activity and a rejuvenated market demand. With exit and investment activities normalizing, Apax Funds are poised for a promising turnaround. Explore how these trends impact NAV and cash flows in the full report on Hardman & Co's website.
- Apax Global Alpha (AGA) has reached an inflection point with a significant increase in deal activity.
- The stock of exit-able businesses is rebuilding as market demand returns.
- Apax Funds are experiencing a turnaround, with both exit and investment activities returning to normal levels.
- The report analyzes the impact of exit trends on NAV, cash flows, sentiment, and the discount to NAV.
- Increased investment and operational improvements by Apax are seen as key drivers for long-term outperformance.
- The full report is available on the Hardman & Co website for further details.
