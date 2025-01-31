BayWa AG's Bold Restructuring: A New Financing Path Ahead
BayWa AG is embarking on a transformative journey through a strategic restructuring initiative. Guided by the StaRUG framework, this move aims to solidify a robust financing concept. With the backing of most financial creditors, BayWa is poised for a promising reorganization. However, this process may delay the 2024 financial statements and the Annual General Meeting.
Foto: BayWa AG
- BayWa AG has announced a restructuring project in accordance with the StaRUG framework to implement a financing concept legally.
- The company plans to submit a restructuring plan to the Munich Local Court and apply for an exploration and consultation meeting.
- Almost all financial creditors support the financing concept and long-term reorganization agreement, although a few have not yet consented.
- The StaRUG proceedings allow the company to proceed with the financing concept without the consent of dissenting creditors, enhancing the company's going concern forecast.
- A cash capital increase of around €150 million is planned as part of the financing concept, and it will not interfere with BayWa Group's operating business.
- The publication of the annual financial statements for 2024 is expected to be delayed due to the StaRUG proceedings, potentially affecting the timing of the Annual General Meeting.
