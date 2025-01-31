The Platform Group beats 2024 targets, reveals 2025 forecast.
The Platform Group AG has shattered its 2024 financial expectations, driven by robust growth and strategic acquisitions, setting a promising trajectory for the future.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG exceeded its forecast for the 2024 financial year due to strong organic growth, an increase in partners and active customers, and contributions from acquired companies.
- Gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose by 28% year-on-year to EUR 903 million, surpassing the forecast of EUR 880 million to EUR 900 million.
- Revenue grew by 20% year-on-year to EUR 525 million, exceeding the forecast of EUR 500 million to EUR 520 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be EUR 33.2 million, above the forecast of EUR 29 million to EUR 32 million, representing a 47% increase year-on-year.
- The Board of Directors expects GMV to increase to at least EUR 1.2 billion, revenue to be between EUR 590 million and EUR 610 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be EUR 40 million to EUR 42 million for the 2025 financial year.
- The financial figures are preliminary, unaudited, and relate to the Group's continuing operations, with full results for 2024 to be published on 9 May 2025.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,3600EUR and was up +2,41 % compared with the previous
day.
+2,19 %
+4,09 %
+14,79 %
+20,21 %
+43,57 %
-50,49 %
-66,28 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte