Besonders beachtet!
Vertex Pharmaceuticals - Aktie im Rampenlicht - 31.01.2025
Mit einer Performance von +9,65 % konnte die Vertex Pharmaceuticals Aktie an diesem Handelstag, bisher deutliche Gewinne verzeichnen und somit die Anleger positiv überraschen.
Trotz des heutigen Kursanstiegs mussten die Aktionäre von Vertex Pharmaceuticals in den letzten drei Monaten Verluste von -3,76 % verkraften.
Der US Tech 100 hingegen, ist weniger volatil und hat sich heute nur um +0,76 % geändert.
Vertex Announces CASGEVY Reimbursement Agreement for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease in England
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) announced today a reimbursement agreement with NHS England for eligible sickle cell disease (SCD) patients to access the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel). The reimbursement …
Vertex Announces FDA Approval of JOURNAVX (suzetrigine), a First-in-Class Treatment for Adults With Moderate-to-Severe Acute Pain
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved JOURNAVX (suzetrigine), an oral, non-opioid, highly selective NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor for the treatment of adults …