Platform Group AG Surpasses 2024 Goals, Eyes Record 2025
The Platform Group AG triumphs with stellar growth, smashing 2024 forecasts and setting ambitious targets for the future.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG exceeded its 2024 financial forecast with strong organic growth, increased partners, and contributions from acquired companies.
- Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) grew by 28% to EUR 903 million, surpassing the forecast of EUR 880 million to EUR 900 million.
- Net sales increased by 20% to EUR 525 million, exceeding the forecast of EUR 500 million to EUR 520 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 47% to EUR 33.2 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.3%.
- The forecast for 2025 includes a GMV of at least EUR 1.2 billion, net sales between EUR 590 million and EUR 610 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 40 million to EUR 42 million with a 7% margin.
- The mid-term guidance for 2026 aims for a GMV of EUR 1.5 billion, revenue of EUR 700 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7%, with plans to operate in 35 sectors and have 17,000 partners.
