Revamp at Marinomed Biotech as Leadership Shifts
Marinomed Biotech AG embarks on a new chapter as CFO Pascal Schmidt resigns, paving the way for Gabriele Ram to lead finance. With restructuring complete, the focus shifts to Marinosolv's commercialization.
- CFO Pascal Schmidt is resigning from Marinomed Biotech AG at the end of January 2025.
- Gabriele Ram, with extensive financial experience, will take over the finance department on an interim basis.
- Marinomed Biotech AG has successfully completed restructuring proceedings and secured financing by selling the Carragelose business unit.
- The company plans to focus on the commercialization of the Marinosolv technology platform.
- Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian biotech company specializing in immunology and virology, with products marketed globally.
- The company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange.
+2,76 %
-3,37 %
-5,88 %
+61,52 %
-51,25 %
-85,74 %
-85,98 %
-81,39 %
ISIN:ATMARINOMED6WKN:A2N9MM
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte