KPS Thrives: Meets Forecasts & Grows Clientele Amid Market Challenges
KPS AG navigated a challenging retail landscape with strategic acumen, achieving notable revenue and customer growth, while setting sights on efficiency and cost management for the coming year.
- KPS AG achieved a revenue of €145.4 million in the 2023/2024 financial year, despite a challenging retail market environment.
- Adjusted EBITDA was €13.0 million, while unadjusted EBITDA was €6.0 million, affected by insolvencies and restructuring costs.
- Adjusted EBIT was €6.1 million, whereas unadjusted EBIT was a loss of €17.8 million, impacted by a non-cash goodwill impairment.
- The number of new customers increased by 25% compared to the previous year, due to strategic adjustments.
- KPS is well-positioned for the 2024/2025 financial year, focusing on efficiency improvements and cost management.
- KPS forecasts revenue for 2024/2025 to be between €129.5 million and €151.5 million, with EBITDA expected to range from €10.2 million to €14.9 million.
The next important date, Announcement of the figures for the 2023/2024 financial statements., at KPS is on 31.01.2025.
+7,95 %
+2,77 %
-0,24 %
-4,00 %
-32,56 %
-82,18 %
-89,80 %
-85,69 %
-68,99 %
ISIN:DE000A1A6V48WKN:A1A6V4
