Commerzbank's New Share Buyback & €0.65 Dividend for 2024 Unveiled
Commerzbank's €400 million share buyback reflects its financial strength, with a €2.68 billion net result and plans to distribute 71% of profits, ensuring shareholder value and stability.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Commerzbank has approved a new share buyback program with a volume of up to €400 million.
- The bank reported a preliminary net result of €2.68 billion for the fiscal year 2024.
- The Board of Managing Directors plans to distribute 71% of the net profit, which amounts to €2.44 billion after regulatory deductions.
- A dividend of €0.65 per share is proposed for the Annual General Meeting to achieve the total payout ratio.
- The CET1 ratio after distributions stands at 15.1%.
- The share buyback is expected to commence after the fiscal year reporting and conclude by mid-May 2025.
The next important date, "Balance Sheet Press Conference 2025 / Result Q4 2024", at Commerzbank is on 13.02.2025.
ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
