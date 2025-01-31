Commerzbank Boosts Net Result to €2.7bn; €0.65 Dividend Expected
Commerzbank has shattered records in 2024, boasting a remarkable €2.7 billion net result. This 20% surge from last year is accompanied by a 6% revenue rise to €11.1 billion. Shareholders are set to benefit from a €0.65 dividend and a €400 million share buyback. With a 9.2% return on equity and a 15.1% CET 1 ratio, Commerzbank is poised for continued success.
- Commerzbank's net result increased to €2.7 billion in 2024, marking a 20% rise from the previous year and a record profit for the bank.
- Revenues rose by 6% to €11.1 billion, driven by strong customer business, with net commission income up 7% to €3.6 billion.
- The bank plans to propose a dividend of €0.65 per share, up from €0.35 the previous year, and has approved a share buyback of up to €400 million.
- The total capital return to shareholders for 2024 is around €1.73 billion, with a payout ratio of 71% of the net result after AT1 coupons.
- The cost-income ratio improved to 59%, and the return on equity increased to 9.2%, exceeding the target of at least 8%.
- Commerzbank's CET 1 ratio after the capital return is 15.1%, and further details on the 2024 financial year will be presented on 13 February 2025.
The next important date, "Balance Sheet Press Conference 2025 / Result Q4 2024", at Commerzbank is on 13.02.2025.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 18,485EUR and was up +0,54 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,540EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,30 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 21.732,00PKT (+0,19 %).
