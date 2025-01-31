Carlyle's Tender Offer for SNP: Act Now!
Carlyle's bid to acquire SNP promises a 17.2% premium, backed by major shareholder support, and aims to delist the tech leader, pending regulatory nods.
- The offer period for SNP shareholders begins on January 31, 2025, and ends on March 7, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. CET/CEST.
- Carlyle is offering €61.00 per share, representing a 17.2% premium on the three-month average share price prior to the announcement.
- Carlyle has secured support from SNP's majority shareholder, Wolfgang Marguerre, for 65.19% of shares, plus additional agreements for 11.06%, totaling 77.55% of SNP's capital.
- The completion of the offer is subject to antitrust and foreign trade approvals, after which Carlyle intends to delist SNP from the stock exchange.
- SNP is a global technology platform leader specializing in data migration and management, with over 3,000 customers and preliminary revenues of approximately €254 million in 2024.
- The offer document and further information are available on the website www.succession-offer.com, with copies obtainable from UniCredit Bank GmbH.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.03.2025.
-0,30 %
+1,82 %
+9,09 %
+26,79 %
+53,08 %
+101,32 %
+26,55 %
+393,69 %
+202,48 %
ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370
