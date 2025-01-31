AT&S Finalizes Ansan Plant Sale in Korea
AT&S's sale of its Ansan plant marks a strategic financial milestone, enhancing its fiscal health and reducing debt ratios.
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
- AT&S has successfully completed the sale of its plant in Ansan, Korea, to SO.MA.CI.S. S.p.A.
- The sale includes all AT&S shares in AT&S Korea CO., LTD.
- The purchase price is €405 million, with an additional €17 million in interest income expected.
- After taxes, the cash inflow from the sale is projected to be €386 million, of which €79 million has already been received.
- The transaction will reduce the company's net debt to EBITDA ratio to below 3.
- Further details will be published in AT&S's nine-month figures for 2024/25 on February 4, 2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 04.02.2025.
