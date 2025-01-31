Mynaric Extends Loans, Plans Restructuring & New Financing by 2025
Mynaric AG is extending bridge loans and pursuing restructuring amid financial challenges, with crucial decisions looming that could reshape its future.
- Mynaric AG has extended the maturity of three existing bridge loans until February 7, 2025, totaling USD 21.5 million.
- The company anticipates a fourth bridge loan and a restructuring loan, along with an application for StaRUG proceedings for financial reorganization.
- As of January 29, 2025, Mynaric had EUR 8.4 million in cash and cash equivalents for operational needs.
- The restructuring plan may lead to a reduction of the company's share capital to zero, potentially resulting in shareholders losing their investments.
- The company is negotiating additional capital to support its production plan, contingent on the successful conclusion of StaRUG proceedings.
- Other financing opportunities are currently unavailable, and the company is facing significant risks and uncertainties regarding its future operations.
ISIN:DE000A31C305WKN:A31C30
