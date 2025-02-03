Julius Baer Unveils 2024 Full-Year Results
Julius Baer celebrates a year of remarkable growth and strategic refinement, showcasing record-breaking client assets and a robust profit surge.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Record high client assets of CHF 497 billion, up 16%, with net new money inflows of CHF 14 billion.
- IFRS net profit increased by 125% to CHF 1,022 million, with stable dividend of CHF 2.60 per share.
- Operating expenses rose by 3% to CHF 2,807 million, reflecting investments in hiring and technology, with an adjusted cost/income ratio of 70.9%.
- CET1 capital ratio improved to 17.8%, with total capital ratio at 26.4%, indicating solid capitalization.
- Executive Board downsized to five members, aiming for increased accountability and operational efficiency.
- Sale of Julius Baer Brazil expected to close in Q1 2025, anticipated to be accretive to CET1 capital ratio.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Julius Baer Group is on 03.02.2025.
+1,42 %
+3,11 %
+7,88 %
+17,26 %
+30,09 %
+23,77 %
+49,35 %
+73,46 %
+183,22 %
ISIN:CH0102484968WKN:A0YBDU
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte