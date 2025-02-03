Julius Baer Unveils 2024 Full-Year Results

Record high client assets of CHF 497 billion, up 16%, with net new money inflows of CHF 14 billion.

IFRS net profit increased by 125% to CHF 1,022 million, with stable dividend of CHF 2.60 per share.

Operating expenses rose by 3% to CHF 2,807 million, reflecting investments in hiring and technology, with an adjusted cost/income ratio of 70.9%.

CET1 capital ratio improved to 17.8%, with total capital ratio at 26.4%, indicating solid capitalization.

Executive Board downsized to five members, aiming for increased accountability and operational efficiency.

Sale of Julius Baer Brazil expected to close in Q1 2025, anticipated to be accretive to CET1 capital ratio.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Julius Baer Group is on 03.02.2025.



