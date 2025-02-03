Revamp at Global Fashion Group: New Board & 2024 Results Unveiled
Zalora's leadership team sees a shake-up as Helen Hickman steps in as CFO, while Gunjan Soni exits her COO role. Amidst these changes, GFG's financials show a promising trajectory.
- CFO Helen Hickman joins the Management Board, while COO Gunjan Soni resigns to pursue new opportunities.
- Gunjan Soni will assist in the transition until the end of March, after which Christoph Barchewitz will take on her responsibilities and serve as interim CEO of Zalora.
- The Management Board now consists of Christoph Barchewitz (CEO) and Helen Hickman (CFO), with no replacement for the Group COO role.
- GFG reports a preliminary 8% decrease in Net Merchandise Value (NMV) for full-year 2024, meeting its guidance expectations.
- Adjusted EBITDA is confirmed to be within the range of €(16) to €(28) million, with significant improvements in Normalised Free Cash Flow.
- GFG will officially report its Q4 and full-year 2024 results on 5 March 2025.
