Revamp at Global Fashion Group: New Board & 2024 Results Unveiled

CFO Helen Hickman joins the Management Board, while COO Gunjan Soni resigns to pursue new opportunities.

Gunjan Soni will assist in the transition until the end of March, after which Christoph Barchewitz will take on her responsibilities and serve as interim CEO of Zalora.

The Management Board now consists of Christoph Barchewitz (CEO) and Helen Hickman (CFO), with no replacement for the Group COO role.

GFG reports a preliminary 8% decrease in Net Merchandise Value (NMV) for full-year 2024, meeting its guidance expectations.

Adjusted EBITDA is confirmed to be within the range of €(16) to €(28) million, with significant improvements in Normalised Free Cash Flow.

GFG will officially report its Q4 and full-year 2024 results on 5 March 2025.

The next important date, The translation of "Q4 Results 2024 & Annual Report 2024" to English is the same: "Q4 Results 2024 & Annual Report 2024.", at Global Fashion Group is on 05.03.2025.

The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,2165EUR and was down -1,59 % compared with the previous day.





