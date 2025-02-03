CYAN AG: 86% Subscriber Surge in 2024 Boosts Growth Strategy
In 2024, cyan AG skyrocketed its subscriber base by an impressive 86%, outpacing its growth targets. Specializing in cybersecurity, the company saw remarkable success in Belgium and Spain. Looking ahead, cyan AG is on track to achieve EBITDA and cash flow breakeven by 2025. Their growth strategy is anchored in telecommunications, new customer segments, SME security products, and data monetization. cyan AG delivers cybersecurity solutions as white label products for global partners like Orange Group and Deutsche Telekom.
