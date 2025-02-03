CYAN AG: 86% Subscriber Surge in 2024 Boosts Growth Strategy

cyan AG increased its subscriber base by 86% in 2024, surpassing growth targets.

The company focuses on cybersecurity, with significant growth in Belgium and Spain.

cyan AG aims to achieve EBITDA and cash flow breakeven in 2025.

The growth strategy includes four focus areas: telecommunications, new customer segments, SME security products, and data monetization.

cyan AG provides cybersecurity solutions integrated as white label products for international partners.

Customers include Orange Group, Deutsche Telekom, Claro Chile, and dtac.

The next important date, HIT Conference, at CYAN is on 05.02.2025.

The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,6600EUR and was up +0,38 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,01 % since publication.





