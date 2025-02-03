    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Platform Group AG unveils innovative payment solution project!

    The Platform Group AG is poised to transform payment experiences with TPG Pay, enhancing options and conversion rates across its platforms by 2025.

    The Platform Group AG unveils innovative payment solution project!
    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • The Platform Group AG is launching its own payment solution called TPG Pay, aimed at enhancing payment options across its platforms.
    • The initiative was announced during the Capital Markets Day and is part of the software development for TPG One.
    • The project aims to improve customer payment experiences and increase conversion rates by offering various payment methods, including a buy-now-pay-later option.
    • TPG Pay is being developed by the company's central software department and is expected to be completed by Q3 2025.
    • The company has a history of successful payment methods in its fashionette division, which it plans to expand to external B2B customers with this project.
    • The Platform Group AG operates in 25 sectors, has 18 locations in Europe, and reported sales of EUR 525 million in 2024.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,9900EUR and was down -1,10 % compared with the previous day.


    The Platform Group

    -0,22 %
    +1,60 %
    +10,42 %
    +17,41 %
    +53,45 %
    -50,96 %
    -66,86 %
    ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    The Platform Group AG unveils innovative payment solution project! The Platform Group AG is poised to transform payment experiences with TPG Pay, enhancing options and conversion rates across its platforms by 2025.