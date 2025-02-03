The Platform Group AG unveils innovative payment solution project!
The Platform Group AG is poised to transform payment experiences with TPG Pay, enhancing options and conversion rates across its platforms by 2025.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG is launching its own payment solution called TPG Pay, aimed at enhancing payment options across its platforms.
- The initiative was announced during the Capital Markets Day and is part of the software development for TPG One.
- The project aims to improve customer payment experiences and increase conversion rates by offering various payment methods, including a buy-now-pay-later option.
- TPG Pay is being developed by the company's central software department and is expected to be completed by Q3 2025.
- The company has a history of successful payment methods in its fashionette division, which it plans to expand to external B2B customers with this project.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 25 sectors, has 18 locations in Europe, and reported sales of EUR 525 million in 2024.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,9900EUR and was down -1,10 % compared with the previous
day.
-0,22 %
+1,60 %
+10,42 %
+17,41 %
+53,45 %
-50,96 %
-66,86 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte