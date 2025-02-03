61 0 Kommentare fox e-mobility AG: Discover 2025 General Meeting Vote Outcomes

In a pivotal Annual General Meeting, shareholders decisively reshaped the company's financial and governance landscape. A dramatic 99% capital reduction and a potential capital boost of up to 17 million euros were greenlit. With 42.5% of share capital represented, the capital reduction was overwhelmingly approved by 99.96% of votes. Key amendments included a leaner Supervisory Board and a shorter term of office. The CEO's tenure was extended, while the Supervisory Board faced a lack of confidence from shareholders. Special audits on compliance and bond issuance were sanctioned, with the Board confirming past commitments were met.

