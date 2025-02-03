fox e-mobility AG: Discover 2025 General Meeting Vote Outcomes
In a pivotal Annual General Meeting, shareholders decisively reshaped the company's financial and governance landscape. A dramatic 99% capital reduction and a potential capital boost of up to 17 million euros were greenlit. With 42.5% of share capital represented, the capital reduction was overwhelmingly approved by 99.96% of votes. Key amendments included a leaner Supervisory Board and a shorter term of office. The CEO's tenure was extended, while the Supervisory Board faced a lack of confidence from shareholders. Special audits on compliance and bond issuance were sanctioned, with the Board confirming past commitments were met.
- A capital reduction of 99% and capital increase measures of up to 17 million euros were approved at the Annual General Meeting on January 31, 2025.
- Approximately 42.5% of the share capital was represented during the voting process.
- The capital reduction involved merging 100 shares into one new share, approved by 99.96% of votes.
- Amendments to the Articles of Association included shortening the term of office and reducing the Supervisory Board from four to three members.
- The current CEO's appointment was extended until December 7, 2025, receiving about 72% of shareholder votes, while the Supervisory Board members were denied discharge by approximately 62%.
- Two special audit applications concerning compliance and issuance of convertible bonds were approved, with the Board of Directors noting that the contribution agreement was fully implemented in the previous financial year.
