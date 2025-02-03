Edison Report Highlights HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) Insights

Edison Investment Research issued a report on HgT (HGT) on February 3, 2025.

HgT reported a preliminary NAV total return of 10.1% for FY24, with 4.4% in Q424, driven by strong trading performance.

The last-twelve-month revenue and EBITDA growth for HgT's top 20 holdings was 19% and 22%, respectively, as of November 2024.

HgT's share price total return was 25.7%, resulting in shares trading at a slight premium to NAV at the end of 2024.

The portfolio valuations were validated by an average uplift of 15% upon full and partial realizations in 2024.

HgT's manager facilitated £505 million in gross proceeds from exits and refinancings in 2024, approximately 22% of the trust's opening NAV.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 is on 10.03.2025.

The price of HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 at the time of the news was 6,350EUR and was up +2,83 % compared with the previous day.





