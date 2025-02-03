Edison Report Highlights HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) Insights
Edison Investment Research's latest analysis unveils HgT's impressive financial strides in FY24, marked by a robust NAV return and revenue growth, driving a 25.7% share price surge and strategic portfolio gains.
- Edison Investment Research issued a report on HgT (HGT) on February 3, 2025.
- HgT reported a preliminary NAV total return of 10.1% for FY24, with 4.4% in Q424, driven by strong trading performance.
- The last-twelve-month revenue and EBITDA growth for HgT's top 20 holdings was 19% and 22%, respectively, as of November 2024.
- HgT's share price total return was 25.7%, resulting in shares trading at a slight premium to NAV at the end of 2024.
- The portfolio valuations were validated by an average uplift of 15% upon full and partial realizations in 2024.
- HgT's manager facilitated £505 million in gross proceeds from exits and refinancings in 2024, approximately 22% of the trust's opening NAV.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 is on 10.03.2025.
The price of HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 at the time of the news was 6,350EUR and was up +2,83 % compared with the previous
day.
-0,81 %
+0,82 %
-5,38 %
+0,82 %
+27,59 %
+20,59 %
+97,12 %
+160,04 %
ISIN:GB00BJ0LT190WKN:A2PKX2
