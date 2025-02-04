Siltronic AG hits 2024 goals, but high inventory stalls demand.

Siltronic AG achieved its 2024 targets with preliminary sales of EUR 1,413 million, about 7% below the previous year, due to high inventory levels delaying demand recovery.

The company reported a preliminary EBITDA of EUR 364 million, achieving an EBITDA margin of 26%, which is at the upper end of the guided range.

Preliminary capital expenditure for 2024 was EUR 523 million, with continued investments in the new 300 mm wafer fab in Singapore.

For 2025, Siltronic expects no sales growth due to continued high inventories, with the first half of the year anticipated to be significantly weaker than the second half of 2024.

The mid-term ambition to achieve sales of over EUR 2.2 billion and an EBITDA margin in the high 30s by 2028 is delayed due to postponed demand recovery.

The Executive Board proposes a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share for 2024, with freed-up funds intended for future investments to increase long-term value.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SILTRONIC AG is on 06.03.2025.

The price of SILTRONIC AG at the time of the news was 42,35EUR and was down -0,42 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.376,21PKT (-1,06 %).





