AT&S Revenue Steady: Matches Last Year's Success

AT&S maintained its revenue at €1,197 million in the first three quarters of 2024/25, similar to the previous year.

The sale of AT&S Korea was finalized on January 31, 2025, expected to result in cash inflows of €386 million after tax.

EBITDA declined by 13% to €232 million due to increased price pressure and higher start-up costs, but adjusted EBITDA increased by 4% to €332 million.

The company plans investments of just under €500 million for 2024/25, mainly for IC substrate production at new plants in Kulim and Leoben.

AT&S expects annual revenue of €1.5 to 1.6 billion for 2024/25, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24 to 26%, excluding certain costs and gains.

The outlook for 2026/27 was adjusted due to market weakness, with expected revenue of €2.1 to 2.4 billion and an EBITDA margin of 24 to 28%.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 04.02.2025.



