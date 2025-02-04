    17 Aufrufe 17 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    AT&S Revenue Steady: Matches Last Year's Success

    AT&S navigates a challenging market landscape with steady revenues and strategic shifts, setting sights on future growth.

    Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
    • AT&S maintained its revenue at €1,197 million in the first three quarters of 2024/25, similar to the previous year.
    • The sale of AT&S Korea was finalized on January 31, 2025, expected to result in cash inflows of €386 million after tax.
    • EBITDA declined by 13% to €232 million due to increased price pressure and higher start-up costs, but adjusted EBITDA increased by 4% to €332 million.
    • The company plans investments of just under €500 million for 2024/25, mainly for IC substrate production at new plants in Kulim and Leoben.
    • AT&S expects annual revenue of €1.5 to 1.6 billion for 2024/25, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24 to 26%, excluding certain costs and gains.
    • The outlook for 2026/27 was adjusted due to market weakness, with expected revenue of €2.1 to 2.4 billion and an EBITDA margin of 24 to 28%.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 04.02.2025.


    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik

    -0,31 %
    +3,88 %
    -5,46 %
    -23,03 %
    -40,34 %
    -72,82 %
    -30,30 %
    +3,83 %
    -9,15 %
    ISIN:AT0000969985WKN:922230





    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
