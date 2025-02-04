Raiffeisen Bank International: 2024 Profit Steady at €975M!

Consolidated profit for 2024 is stable at EUR 975 million for the core Group, excluding Russia and Belarus, with EUR 649 million provisions for CHF and EUR mortgage loans in Poland.

Net interest income for the core Group remains stable at EUR 4,155 million, while net fee and commission income increases by 5% to EUR 1,845 million.

The CET1 ratio excluding Russia is 15.1%, while the Group CET1 ratio is 17.1%.

A legal provision of EUR 840 million is booked through AO Raiffeisenbank Russia's income statement due to ongoing legal proceedings.

The sale of Belarusian Group units was completed in Q4, resulting in a positive 4 basis points impact on the Group CET1 ratio (excluding Russia) and a negative EUR 824 million deconsolidation effect through the income statement.

The outlook for 2025, excluding Russia, includes a 6% to 7% loan growth and a stable CET1 ratio.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Raiffeisen Bank International is on 25.02.2025.

The price of Raiffeisen Bank International at the time of the news was 20,320EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,350EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.





