Tonies Registered (A): Surges in Revenue, Profit, & Cash Flow
Tonies celebrated a remarkable financial year in 2024, showcasing impressive growth and expansion. With a 33% surge in revenue, reaching around EUR 480 million, Tonies marked North America as its largest market, boasting a 50% increase to EUR 210 million. The DACH region also contributed with an 11% rise to EUR 184 million, fueled by robust consumer demand, as Tonies enjoyed double-digit growth globally. Achieving a break-even free cash flow exceeding EUR 10 million, Tonies ended the year on a high note with a 41% revenue boost in Q4.
- Tonies achieved substantial revenue growth in FY 2024, with a 33% increase year-over-year, reaching approximately EUR 480 million.
- North America became the largest market for Tonies, with a 50% revenue increase to EUR 210 million.
- The DACH region saw an 11% revenue increase to EUR 184 million, driven by strong consumer demand.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase by at least three percentage points and be in the upper half of the guidance range.
- Free cash flow broke even for the first time, coming in well above EUR 10 million.
- Tonies experienced double-digit growth across all regions, with a particularly strong performance in Q4 2024, increasing group revenue by 41% year-over-year.
The next important date, "Trading Update FY 2024", at tonies Registered (A) is on 04.02.2025.
The price of tonies Registered (A) at the time of the news was 6,8800EUR and was up +1,18 % compared with the previous
day.
18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,9400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,87 % since publication.
