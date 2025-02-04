Tonies Registered (A): Surges in Revenue, Profit, & Cash Flow

Tonies achieved substantial revenue growth in FY 2024, with a 33% increase year-over-year, reaching approximately EUR 480 million.

North America became the largest market for Tonies, with a 50% revenue increase to EUR 210 million.

The DACH region saw an 11% revenue increase to EUR 184 million, driven by strong consumer demand.

The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase by at least three percentage points and be in the upper half of the guidance range.

Free cash flow broke even for the first time, coming in well above EUR 10 million.

Tonies experienced double-digit growth across all regions, with a particularly strong performance in Q4 2024, increasing group revenue by 41% year-over-year.

