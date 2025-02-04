Infineon Technologies Surges Ahead: Boosts Outlook Amid Currency Gains

Infineon started the fiscal year 2025 slightly better than expected and raised its outlook due to currency effects.

Q1 FY 2025 revenue was €3.424 billion with a segment result of €573 million and a segment result margin of 16.7%.

For Q2 FY 2025, Infineon expects revenue of around €3.6 billion, with a segment result margin in the mid-teens percentage range.

The FY 2025 outlook forecasts flat to slightly increased revenue compared to the previous year, with an adjusted gross margin around 40% and segment result margin in the mid-to-high-teens.

Investments for FY 2025 are planned at approximately €2.5 billion, with adjusted free cash flow expected to be around €1.7 billion.

Infineon is benefiting from increased demand for power supply solutions for AI data centers, driven by trends in digitalization and decarbonization.

