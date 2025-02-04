Steyr Motors Expands to Indonesia, Eyes Vienna Stock Exchange Listing

Steyr Motors AG opens a new office in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of its expansion in the Asian market.

The company announces a secondary listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange, effective February 10, 2025.

The expansion aims to increase Steyr Motors' presence and visibility in the Asian market and on the capital market.

Steyr Motors has signed contracts with two new dealers in Indonesia to enhance its network and service availability.

The company expects significant financial growth, aiming for over 40% revenue increase and an adjusted EBIT margin of over 20% in 2025.

Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG is acting as a Capital Market Coach and Market Maker for Steyr Motors.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 13,000EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,77 % since publication.





