Steyr Motors Expands to Indonesia, Eyes Vienna Stock Exchange Listing
Steyr Motors AG is making waves in Asia with a new Jakarta office and a Vienna Stock Exchange listing, aiming for a 40% revenue boost and stronger market presence by 2025.
- Steyr Motors AG opens a new office in Jakarta, Indonesia, as part of its expansion in the Asian market.
- The company announces a secondary listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange, effective February 10, 2025.
- The expansion aims to increase Steyr Motors' presence and visibility in the Asian market and on the capital market.
- Steyr Motors has signed contracts with two new dealers in Indonesia to enhance its network and service availability.
- The company expects significant financial growth, aiming for over 40% revenue increase and an adjusted EBIT margin of over 20% in 2025.
- Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG is acting as a Capital Market Coach and Market Maker for Steyr Motors.
The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 13,000EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,77 % since publication.
-3,68 %
-2,16 %
-2,86 %
-14,15 %
ISIN:AT0000A3FW25WKN:A40TC4
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte