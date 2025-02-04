Hawesko Holding Confirms 2024 Sales & Earnings Outlook

Hawesko Holding SE achieved consolidated sales of €637 million and an operating result (EBIT) of €32 million for the 2024 financial year, meeting the Board of Management's forecast.

The operating result before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was €57 million, maintaining the previous year's level.

Despite low consumer spending in 2024, the Hawesko Group saw positive momentum, with sales reaching the previous year's level by the end of the year and a year-on-year increase in the fourth quarter.

The Retail segment showed stable development, slightly below the previous year's level (-1%), while the E-Commerce segment improved and was only 2% down. The B2B segment had a weaker performance at -4% but showed strong growth in the fourth quarter.

CEO Thorsten Hermelink highlighted the company's efforts to improve costs and structures, aiming to benefit earnings in 2024 and beyond, while focusing on customer engagement through innovations and new business models.

Hawesko Group employs around 1,300 people across Retail, B2B, and E-Commerce segments, with shares listed on the Hanseatic Stock Exchange, Hamburg, and the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Hawesko Holding is on 24.04.2025.

The price of Hawesko Holding at the time of the news was 23,750EUR and was down -0,63 % compared with the previous day.





