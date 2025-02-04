All for One Group: Q1 2024/25 Surge with New Clients & CORE Growth

Positive performance in Q1 2024/25 with sales slightly increasing to EUR 134.2 million, exceeding the prior-year quarter.

Strong growth in high-margin migration projects in the CORE segment, driven by demand for SAP cloud solutions.

Recurring revenues increased to 50%, with cloud services up by 6%, offsetting declining resell licenses.

EBIT before M&A effects remained stable at EUR 11.0 million, with an EBIT margin of 8.2%, adjusted to 8.9% excluding one-time severance payments.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2024/25, expecting revenue growth between EUR 525 million and EUR 540 million, and EBIT before M&A effects between EUR 36.5 million and EUR 40.5 million.

All for One Group SE continues to benefit from its strong position in cloud transformation and SAP solutions, with a growing customer base and a robust order pipeline.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at All for One Group is on 10.02.2025.

The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 63,10EUR and was up +1,12 % compared with the previous day.





