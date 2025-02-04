Kion Group's Efficiency Boost: 2025 Impact & 2024 Results Preview
KION GROUP AG is embarking on a transformative journey to boost efficiency and secure substantial annual savings. Aiming for a robust EUR 140-160 million in savings by 2026, this initiative promises a significant financial uplift. The program will streamline operations, potentially reshaping workforce needs, while incurring one-time costs in 2025. With 2024 sales nearing EUR 11.5 billion and a solid EBIT margin, KION is poised for strategic growth. Stay tuned for detailed insights and future forecasts set to be unveiled in February 2025.
- KION GROUP AG has initiated an efficiency program aimed at achieving sustainable cost savings of EUR 140 to 160 million per year, fully effective by the 2026 financial year.
- The program will involve adapting organizational structures and making work processes more efficient, potentially impacting personnel requirements.
- One-off expenses of approximately EUR 240 to 260 million are expected in the 2025 financial year for implementing the cost-saving measures, affecting free cash flow and net income.
- Preliminary group results for the 2024 financial year show net sales of approximately EUR 11,503 million, adjusted EBIT of approximately EUR 917 million, and an adjusted EBIT margin of approximately 8.0%.
- The free cash flow for 2024 is approximately EUR 702 million, and the return on capital employed (ROCE) is approximately 8.7%.
- Final group results for the fourth quarter and the 2024 financial year, along with a detailed outlook for 2025, will be published on February 27, 2025.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kion Group is on 27.02.2025.
The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 35,86EUR and was up +2,46 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,62EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,92 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.322,55PKT (-0,20 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.