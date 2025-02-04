Kion Group Boosts Resilience with 2024 Efficiency Program Success

KION Group reported strong preliminary results for the financial year 2024, with revenue of €11.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of €917 million, reflecting significant profitability growth.

The Executive Board has initiated an efficiency program aimed at achieving sustainable cost savings of €140 million to €160 million annually, fully effective by 2026.

One-off expenses related to the efficiency program are expected to be between €240 million and €260 million in 2025, primarily cash-effective within the same year.

KION aims to enhance its competitiveness and resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment, particularly against increasing competition from Chinese firms.

The company is leveraging advanced technologies, including NVIDIA's physical AI, to innovate and reshape the warehouse industry.

KION Group is a leading provider of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, with over 1.8 million trucks in use globally and approximately €11.4 billion in revenue for 2023.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kion Group is on 27.02.2025.

