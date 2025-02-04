Kion Group Boosts Resilience with 2024 Efficiency Program Success
KION Group is setting new benchmarks with its impressive 2024 financial performance, boasting €11.5 billion in revenue and a robust €917 million in adjusted EBIT, showcasing remarkable profitability growth. The Executive Board's efficiency program aims for sustainable annual savings of up to €160 million by 2026. Amidst rising competition, particularly from China, KION is leveraging cutting-edge technologies like NVIDIA's AI to revolutionize the warehouse industry. As a global leader in industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, KION is poised to enhance its competitiveness and resilience.
- KION Group reported strong preliminary results for the financial year 2024, with revenue of €11.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of €917 million, reflecting significant profitability growth.
- The Executive Board has initiated an efficiency program aimed at achieving sustainable cost savings of €140 million to €160 million annually, fully effective by 2026.
- One-off expenses related to the efficiency program are expected to be between €240 million and €260 million in 2025, primarily cash-effective within the same year.
- KION aims to enhance its competitiveness and resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment, particularly against increasing competition from Chinese firms.
- The company is leveraging advanced technologies, including NVIDIA's physical AI, to innovate and reshape the warehouse industry.
- KION Group is a leading provider of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, with over 1.8 million trucks in use globally and approximately €11.4 billion in revenue for 2023.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Kion Group is on 27.02.2025.
The price of Kion Group at the time of the news was 35,84EUR and was up +2,40 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,21EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,84 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.346,66PKT (-0,11 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.