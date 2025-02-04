Early 2024/25 Set for Major Profit Surge!
dormakaba Holding AG anticipates a robust boost in profits for the first half of 2024/25, driven by strategic cost reductions and asset sales.
- dormakaba Holding AG expects a significant increase in operating profit (EBIT) and net profit for the first half-year 2024/25 compared to the same period in 2023.
- The increase in profit is attributed to lower restructuring costs, reduced goodwill amortization, and the sale of a site in Montreal.
- Net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin are expected to align with the full-year guidance for 2024/25.
- Financial results for the first half-year ending 31 December 2024 will be reported on 25 February 2025 after Board approval.
- The announcement includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties.
- dormakaba Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and is headquartered in Rümlang, Switzerland.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at dormakaba Holding is on 03.03.2025.
