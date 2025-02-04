Ölpreise drehen teilweise ins Plus - Trump will iranische Exporte stoppen

Axel_FL schrieb 02.02.25, 12:52

Ein Investment in Gasaktien ist nach der Prognose attraktiver als in Ölwerte.



This edition of our Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) is the first to include forecasts for 2026. Macroeconomic assumptions are a key driver in the forecast. Our forecast assumes U.S. GDP will grow by 2% in both 2025 and 2026.



Global oil prices. We expect downward oil price pressures over much of the next two years, as we expect that global oil production will grow more than global oil demand. We forecast that the Brent crude oil price will average $74 per barrel (b) in 2025, 8% less than in 2024, and then continue fall another 11% to $66/b in 2026.



...



"Natural gas prices. The Henry Hub spot price generally rises over the next two years in our forecast. We expect the spot price of natural gas at Henry Hub to average $3.10 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2025 and $4.00/MMBtu in 2026, up from an historically low average of around $2.20/MMBtu in 2024. We expect wholesale natural gas prices to increase because growth in demand—led by liquefied natural gas exports—outpaces production growth and keeps inventories during the next two years at or below their previous five-year averages during most of the forecast period. "



https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/



Shipping stocks slide as White House confirms tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico



https://www.tradewindsnews.com/finance/shipping-stocks-slide-as-white-house-confirms-tariffs-on-china-canada-and-mexico/2-1-1773319