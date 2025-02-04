Ölpreise drehen teilweise ins Plus - Trump will iranische Exporte stoppen
- Ölpreise drehen ins Plus nach Trumps Maßnahmenpaket
- Trump erhöht Druck auf Iran, zielt auf Ölexporte
- Brent bei 76,06 USD, WTI sinkt auf 72,61 USD
NEW YORK/LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Die Ölpreise haben am Dienstag im Handelsverlauf teilweise ins Plus gedreht. Zuvor hatte US-Präsident Donald Trump ein Maßnahmenpaket unterzeichnet, um den Druck auf den Iran zu erhöhen. Neben möglichen Sanktionen zielt das Weiße Hause demnach darauf ab, die Ölexporte des Iran zu unterbinden.
Ein Barrel (159 Liter) der Nordseesorte Brent zur Lieferung im April wurde zuletzt mit 76,06 US-Dollar gehandelt. Das sind 10 Cent mehr als am Vortag. Ein Barrel der US-Sorte WTI zur Lieferung im März sank um 55 Cent auf 72,61 Dollar. Zuvor waren die Ölpreise belastet von Sorgen über mögliche Folgen des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China deutlich gefallen./he/ck
Die besten Community Beiträge zu Öl (Brent) - 967740 - XC0009677409
Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Öl (Brent) vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.
This edition of our Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) is the first to include forecasts for 2026. Macroeconomic assumptions are a key driver in the forecast. Our forecast assumes U.S. GDP will grow by 2% in both 2025 and 2026.
Global oil prices. We expect downward oil price pressures over much of the next two years, as we expect that global oil production will grow more than global oil demand. We forecast that the Brent crude oil price will average $74 per barrel (b) in 2025, 8% less than in 2024, and then continue fall another 11% to $66/b in 2026.
...
"Natural gas prices. The Henry Hub spot price generally rises over the next two years in our forecast. We expect the spot price of natural gas at Henry Hub to average $3.10 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) in 2025 and $4.00/MMBtu in 2026, up from an historically low average of around $2.20/MMBtu in 2024. We expect wholesale natural gas prices to increase because growth in demand—led by liquefied natural gas exports—outpaces production growth and keeps inventories during the next two years at or below their previous five-year averages during most of the forecast period. "
https://www.eia.gov/outlooks/steo/
