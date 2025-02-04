    17 Aufrufe 17 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Ölpreise drehen teilweise ins Plus - Trump will iranische Exporte stoppen

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Ölpreise drehen ins Plus nach Trumps Maßnahmenpaket
    • Trump erhöht Druck auf Iran, zielt auf Ölexporte
    • Brent bei 76,06 USD, WTI sinkt auf 72,61 USD
    Ölpreise drehen teilweise ins Plus - Trump will iranische Exporte stoppen
    Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa

    NEW YORK/LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Die Ölpreise haben am Dienstag im Handelsverlauf teilweise ins Plus gedreht. Zuvor hatte US-Präsident Donald Trump ein Maßnahmenpaket unterzeichnet, um den Druck auf den Iran zu erhöhen. Neben möglichen Sanktionen zielt das Weiße Hause demnach darauf ab, die Ölexporte des Iran zu unterbinden.

    Ein Barrel (159 Liter) der Nordseesorte Brent zur Lieferung im April wurde zuletzt mit 76,06 US-Dollar gehandelt. Das sind 10 Cent mehr als am Vortag. Ein Barrel der US-Sorte WTI zur Lieferung im März sank um 55 Cent auf 72,61 Dollar. Zuvor waren die Ölpreise belastet von Sorgen über mögliche Folgen des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China deutlich gefallen./he/ck






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Die besten Community Beiträge zu Öl (Brent) - 967740 - XC0009677409

    Hier stellen wir 3 Kommentare aus der Community passend zu Öl (Brent) vor, die von unseren Nutzenden als besonders interessant, informativ oder als gute Chartanalyse bewertet wurden.


    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Ölpreise drehen teilweise ins Plus - Trump will iranische Exporte stoppen Die Ölpreise haben am Dienstag im Handelsverlauf teilweise ins Plus gedreht. Zuvor hatte US-Präsident Donald Trump ein Maßnahmenpaket unterzeichnet, um den Druck auf den Iran zu erhöhen. Neben möglichen Sanktionen zielt das Weiße Hause demnach …