A Strong Partnership for the Future of Skincare

Markdorf (ots) - Graphit Lifestyle acquires a 20 percent stake in IONIQ

Skincare, merging pioneering skincare technology with strategic brand expertise.



A strong brand is built not only through innovation but also through visionary

partnerships. Graphit Lifestyle, both an investment company and a marketing

agency, has demonstrated this by acquiring a 20 percent stake in IONIQ Skincare,

a company that is redefining skincare with its patented Magnetic Skin

Technology.





Innovation meets Brand PowerOriginally founded as a corporate start-up within the WAGNER Group, IONIQSkincare has firmly established itself as a pioneer in skincare technology.After eight years of intensive research, the company launched its award-winningskincare system in 2021, combining cutting-edge electrohydrodynamic (EHD) spraytechnology with Magnetic Skin Technology to enable even, efficient, andtouch-free application - both resource-efficient and innovative."Our goal is not only to position the brand internationally but also to driveits sustainable growth", explain Franziska Piëch and Taskin Yüksel , founders ofGraphit Lifestyle. Guido Bergman , CEO of WAGNER, adds: "With Graphit Lifestyleas a strong partner, we will unlock IONIQ Skincare's full potential and elevatethe brand to a new level."Strategic partnership for growth and expansionThe partnership with Graphit Lifestyle grants IONIQ Skincare immediate access toa premier network of industry experts, marketing strategists, and investors,unlocking new growth opportunities. At the heart of this collaboration is thestrengthening of brand identity, positioning IONIQ Skincare as an iconic,technology-driven beauty brand.More information via http://www.ioniqskin.com and https://ioniqskin.com