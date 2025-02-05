    Graphit Lifestyle Invests in IONIQ Skincare

    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    A Strong Partnership for the Future of Skincare

    Markdorf (ots) - Graphit Lifestyle acquires a 20 percent stake in IONIQ
    Skincare, merging pioneering skincare technology with strategic brand expertise.

    A strong brand is built not only through innovation but also through visionary
    partnerships. Graphit Lifestyle, both an investment company and a marketing
    agency, has demonstrated this by acquiring a 20 percent stake in IONIQ Skincare,
    a company that is redefining skincare with its patented Magnetic Skin
    Technology.

    Innovation meets Brand Power

    Originally founded as a corporate start-up within the WAGNER Group, IONIQ
    Skincare has firmly established itself as a pioneer in skincare technology.
    After eight years of intensive research, the company launched its award-winning
    skincare system in 2021, combining cutting-edge electrohydrodynamic (EHD) spray
    technology with Magnetic Skin Technology to enable even, efficient, and
    touch-free application - both resource-efficient and innovative.

    "Our goal is not only to position the brand internationally but also to drive
    its sustainable growth", explain Franziska Piëch and Taskin Yüksel , founders of
    Graphit Lifestyle. Guido Bergman , CEO of WAGNER, adds: "With Graphit Lifestyle
    as a strong partner, we will unlock IONIQ Skincare's full potential and elevate
    the brand to a new level."

    Strategic partnership for growth and expansion

    The partnership with Graphit Lifestyle grants IONIQ Skincare immediate access to
    a premier network of industry experts, marketing strategists, and investors,
    unlocking new growth opportunities. At the heart of this collaboration is the
    strengthening of brand identity, positioning IONIQ Skincare as an iconic,
    technology-driven beauty brand.

    More information via http://www.ioniqskin.com and https://ioniqskin.com

    Pictures are available in the media database https://ots.de/0AGvX9

    +++ IMAGES +++

    The image material is available for use free of charge in the context of
    editorial reporting. Further image and information material in the press area at
    https://www.leisure.at

    Contact:

    leisure communications
    Helena Zacher
    Tel.: +4917630427819
    mailto:hzacher@leisure.at
    https://www.leisure.at/presse

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178593/5964370
    OTS: Graphit Lifestyle




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Graphit Lifestyle Invests in IONIQ Skincare A Strong Partnership for the Future of Skincare Graphit Lifestyle acquires a 20 percent stake in IONIQ Skincare, merging pioneering skincare technology with strategic brand expertise. A strong brand is built not only through innovation but also through visionary partnerships. Graphit Lifestyle, …