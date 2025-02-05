Graphit Lifestyle Invests in IONIQ Skincare
A Strong Partnership for the Future of Skincare
Markdorf (ots) - Graphit Lifestyle acquires a 20 percent stake in IONIQ
Skincare, merging pioneering skincare technology with strategic brand expertise.
A strong brand is built not only through innovation but also through visionary
partnerships. Graphit Lifestyle, both an investment company and a marketing
agency, has demonstrated this by acquiring a 20 percent stake in IONIQ Skincare,
a company that is redefining skincare with its patented Magnetic Skin
Technology.
Innovation meets Brand Power
Originally founded as a corporate start-up within the WAGNER Group, IONIQ
Skincare has firmly established itself as a pioneer in skincare technology.
After eight years of intensive research, the company launched its award-winning
skincare system in 2021, combining cutting-edge electrohydrodynamic (EHD) spray
technology with Magnetic Skin Technology to enable even, efficient, and
touch-free application - both resource-efficient and innovative.
"Our goal is not only to position the brand internationally but also to drive
its sustainable growth", explain Franziska Piëch and Taskin Yüksel , founders of
Graphit Lifestyle. Guido Bergman , CEO of WAGNER, adds: "With Graphit Lifestyle
as a strong partner, we will unlock IONIQ Skincare's full potential and elevate
the brand to a new level."
Strategic partnership for growth and expansion
The partnership with Graphit Lifestyle grants IONIQ Skincare immediate access to
a premier network of industry experts, marketing strategists, and investors,
unlocking new growth opportunities. At the heart of this collaboration is the
strengthening of brand identity, positioning IONIQ Skincare as an iconic,
technology-driven beauty brand.
More information via http://www.ioniqskin.com and https://ioniqskin.com
Pictures are available in the media database https://ots.de/0AGvX9
+++ IMAGES +++
The image material is available for use free of charge in the context of
editorial reporting. Further image and information material in the press area at
https://www.leisure.at
Contact:
leisure communications
Helena Zacher
Tel.: +4917630427819
mailto:hzacher@leisure.at
https://www.leisure.at/presse
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/178593/5964370
OTS: Graphit Lifestyle
